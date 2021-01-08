Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles In Steamy Trio Of Snaps Alongside Boyfriend Thom Evans

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger thrilled her 4.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy trio of snaps taken on the beach with her partner Thom Evans by her side. The photos were captured from a close perspective, but a sliver of sand was visible behind them, as well as a stunning body of water that stretched out to the horizon.

Nicole flaunted her fit figure in a simple yet sexy black sports bra that had a scooped neckline. The garment revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and the zipper detail on the front drew even more attention to her ample assets. Thin straps extended over her shoulders for support, leaving her sculpted arms bare. The bra ended just below her breasts, revealing plenty of her toned stomach as well.

Thom likewise kept things simple with a black T-Shirt. Both of the duo had their hair styled in effortless, tousled looks that appeared to be ruffled by the wind. They glanced at the camera, with Thom flashing a smile and Nicole matching it with a serene expression of her own.

For the first two snaps, they both kept their attention on the camera and kept positive expressions on their faces. However, for the third snap, while Nicole remained the same, Thom appeared to have had enough of the selfies as his expression morphed into one tinged with boredom.

Nicole poked fun at her partner in the caption, referencing the expression that graced his features in the third and final snap of the series. The third snap also revealed that the pictures were selfies, as Nicole's slender arm was outstretched towards the camera.

Her fans absolutely loved the series of snaps and the glimpse into her personal life, and the post received over 134,900 likes within 17 hours of going live. It also racked up 805 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

"Patience of a saint. Looking beautiful you two," one fan wrote.

"I have some of those myself!" another follower chimed in, including a crying laughing emoji in the comment.

"The cutest and funniest couple ever," a third fan remarked.

"You both shine brighter than every light on the horizon!" yet another follower added, loving the trio of shots.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a series of selfies featuring another important person in her life, her little sister. She rocked a skimpy cheetah-print bikini top with an equally bold cover-up layered over it, and posed on a breathtaking beach alongside her sister, who rocked a one-piece swimsuit in a stunning mint green hue.