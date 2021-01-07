Yanet Garcia Leaves Little To The Imagination In Rare Bikini-Clad Photo

Yanet Garcia smoldered in the most recent photo that was added to her feed. The model and social media influencer wowed her 13.5 million fans on January 6, when she shared a rare, bikini-clad shot.

The photo captured the "World's Hottest Weather Girl" posing with her derriere facing the camera. She stood in front of a doorway, and there was a funky, black, and white wallpaper that was adhered to the wall surrounding her. Yanet placed her arms near her sides and looked over her shoulder with a seductive gaze. She did not leave very much to the imagination while clad in a swimsuit that did her nothing but favors.

On her upper half, she wore a skimpy top with a brown base and different panels on colors. Only a tease of the front of the suit was able to be seen because the way Yanet was posed and the scanty look allowed her to show off her toned arms and shoulders. The garment tied a few inches below her shoulder blades and its thick ties trailed down the middle of her back. The sexy cut also left her back almost entirely on display.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as sexy and matched the same color and style as her top. The garment had thick sides that fit snugly on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and hourglass curves. The back of the swimsuit tucked into Yanet's derriere, leaving a tease of her bronze buns on display for her audience to admire.

The model styled her long, brunette locks with loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. She also went for the "messy" look and wore one section of hair swept over her eye. In the caption of the upload, she reminded her fans that "charcoal under pressure can become a diamond." Yanet also added a few emoji to her words.

It has not taken long for Yanet's fans to take notice of the smoking hot new update. Within a few short hours of the update being shared on her feed, it's amassed more than 358,000 likes and 1,082 comments.

"Love it great inspiration have a nice day btw I love Lewis interviews, they have been life changing for me," one follower wrote, adding a blue heart and praying hands emoji.

"Why don't you reply to meeee btw you look amazing," a second social media user pleaded.

"Yanet, you are the most priceless Diamond," a third Instagrammer gushed.

"Hot and Gorgeous. Never change who you are babe," one more wrote.