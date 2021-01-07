Nicky Gile Looks Super Hot In A Skimpy Triangle Bikini In Tulum

Nicky Gile took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 6, with three new snapshots that showed her flashing some skin while enjoying the warm weather in Tulum, Mexico, as the geotag noted. The American model rocked a brown two-piece swimsuit in the pics that left her fans stunned.

The skin-baring pictures were snapped near the beach. Avid followers know that Nicky enjoys spending time under the sun and getting her tan on.

In the first pic, Nicky leaned on a bent coconut tree with one of her thighs slightly raised. The photographer captured her from a side angle, and the shot gave a nice look at her slender frame. The babe let her arms hang on the sides as she glanced to the left, looking intently at something that caught her attention.

The second snap featured the internet personality in a similar stance. This time, she looked down. A swipe to the right showed a tantalizing side view of her body. The pic displayed a glimpse of her round booty, which was pressed to the tree trunk for the pose. She had her face directed to the camera as she raised her right hand to the side of her face.

Nicky flaunted her sun-kissed complexion in a skimpy bikini that treated her avid admirers to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. The swimwear set included a top with triangle cups which were padded and secured her nipples. The garment was cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her breasts. The plunging neckline exposed her cleavage. Notably, some sideboob was also seen from certain angles.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that featured high leg cuts that showcased plenty of skin around her groin area. The waistband sat a few inches below her navel and highlighted her midsection, particularly her taut tummy and abs.

Nicky left her highlighted blond hair down as she rocked a straight hairstyle. She let the long tresses fall down her back with the ends grazing her arms. She sported a pair of dainty earrings and a ring.

Nicky paired the post with a short caption wherein she wrote only two words. She also added tags for several Instagram pages in the picture.

Like many of her uploads, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The share received more than 37,800 likes and over 610 comments in less than a day. Countless fans dropped compliments and praise, while several eager supporters opted to express their admiration for the model with a mix of emoji.

"Hottie with a body," a follower commented.

"You always look so lovely and pretty in all your pics," added another fan.