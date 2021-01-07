Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

January 7, 2021
Natalie Roser Looks Smoking Hot In A Sultry Lingerie Look
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Australian beauty Natalie Roser stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot trio of snaps in which she rocked a sexy lingerie look. The pictures were captured by Australian photographer Neil Dixon, who Natalie made sure to tag in the first slide.

The photos were captured in what appeared to be a bathroom with unique concrete countertops and a hanging light with an industrial vibe illuminating the space. Natalie had positioned a tube of tanning lotion on the counter nearby, and tagged the brand behind the product in the caption of the post as well as in the first image itself.

She showcased her flawless figure in a bodysuit that incorporated both semi-sheer blue mesh panels as well as panels featuring a printed floral fabric. The garment had structured cups that resembled a bra and showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin straps extended of her shoulders, and her slender arms were exposed in the look.

The cups were in the floral material, which stretched down Natalie's torso in panels down the middle. Her sides were covered by the semi-sheer blue fabric, and the overall design of the piece accentuated her hourglass shape to perfection.

The bodysuit had high-cut sides that elongated Natalie's sculpted stems, and she posed while leaning against the counter, gazing directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a sultry expression. Her long blond locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down her chest in tousled waves.

Natalie kept the accessories simple, adding a necklace for a bit of sparkle as well as a pair of gold hoop earrings.

She turned her body to the side in the second image, gazing at her reflection in the mirror while gathering her hair up into a ponytail. The alternate angle showed off a bit more of the bodysuit, revealing that the back had a large cut-out which revealed even more of her sun-kissed skin.

Her fans absolutely loved the tantalizing trio of images, and the post received over 17,800 likes as well as 353 comments within just two hours of going live.

"Perfection," one fan wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

"Gorgeous," another chimed in.

"Ridiculously exquisite," a third fan remarked.

"OMG I'm speechless," yet another commented, struck by Natalie's beauty.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie shared a sexy snap taken while she was grabbing a plate of grapes from a simple yet stunning kitchen. She rocked a thong bikini for the occasion and glanced over her shoulder in the shot, flashing a radiant smile at the camera.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.