Kelly Osbourne Gives The Camera A Sultry Stare In New Selfie

Kelly Osbourne gave the camera a sultry stare in a new Instagram selfie. The daughter of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne and The Talk host Sharon posted the snap after she was told by an unnamed pal to add it to her social media feed, per the caption.

The stunning E! News correspondent, who appears regularly on the network to critique celebrity fashion during major awards shows, posed in a room in her home.

Kelly wore oversized, cat's eye, black-framed glasses with clear lenses. This stylish accessory suited her face shape nicely and also lent her an air of sophistication.

Her hair, which has been a violet hue for about 10 years now, was cut to shoulder-length. She wore it styled in tousled waves that fell just past her chin. It was parted on the left side of her head and a sweep of shorter pieces skimmed over her right eye.

Back in 2010 as a host of E!'s Fashion Police -- a series which starred Kelly, George Kotsiopoulos, Giuliana Rancic, Melissa Rivers, and the late Joan Rivers -- Kelly first debuted the striking hue. The Huffington Post reported in 2013 that she revealed she was contracted to the color and could not change it until 2015. She said she wanted to dye her hair green but that would have broken her contract.

Since then, Kelly has remained true to the hue, a mix of the colors gray, blue, and lavender. During an interview given during Lucky Magazine's Fashion and Beauty Blog Conference in 2013, as reported by E! News, she said it was hard to achieve this particular color and that you had to have naturally blond hair to get the right shade.

Kelly rested her face against the knuckles of her right hand, which sported ultra-long, pale-colored nails.

She wore a casual gray crewneck t-shirt.

Her fans agreed with whomever it was that told Kelly to post the above snap, as they took the comments section and expressed that it was one of her best photographs yet.

"You look beautiful Kelly! Happy New Year and wishing you all the love luck and happiness and health in the world," wrote one follower.

"Your glasses are always to die for! Can you share what brand? I love huge frames!" asked a second fan, who received an answer that the eyewear was from Saint Laurent.

"You are literally so pretty here, wow, just wow," penned a third Instagram user.