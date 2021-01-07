Trending Stories
January 7, 2021
Donny Osmond Shares His Hopes For A 'Brighter Year Ahead' Along With Heart-Stirring Artwork
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Donny Osmond shared his hopes for brighter days ahead for his followers and admitted that although 2020 was challenging, the new year brings the chance to start with a clean slate. He added a piece of stunning artwork by DeviantArt, which was a pencil sketch of the singer in his younger years.

The lifelike image showed Donny as a teen. His dark-colored hair was fashioned into a shaggy style. Donny's head rested against his left hand in the lifelike portrait.

In an Instagram post seen here, the 63-year-old entertainer noted that he was enjoying the start of 2021. He called it a chance to reassess his priorities, habits, and the way he spends his time.

Donny wrote in a lengthy caption that instead of passively waiting for a great year to magically happen, he encouraged his fans to take charge and make 2021 great.

He acknowledged that regardless of what's going on in the world around them, one can employ the following methods to find happiness. These have no cost attached to them and can provide a real change in one's life.

Donny Osmond high-fives dancers during the Donny Dance Forum at The Forum Shops at Caesars, early July 23, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Getty Images | Ethan Miller

The first he shared was to focus on positive habits that support the goals one wants to achieve and the person they would like to become.

A second was to serve often. This means to do things with a grateful heart for others without looking for anything in return.

His third piece of advice was to prioritize meaningful relationships and connections with others. In this COVID-19-impacted world, these connections are more important than ever as many have been kept apart.

Donny encouraged his fans to set boundaries when appropriate and to surround themselves with people who will inspire, lift, and encourage them.

In closing, the singer told his fans to try and be a little better today than they were yesterday.

In the comments section of the post, Donny's followers thanked him for this sage advice.

"I love this so much. Be a little better than you were yesterday. That really is an amazing statement and just may have to be my new official motto. I do that in lots of aspects of my life except my health, and improving that is a huge goal for me in 2021," wrote one follower.

"Love this Donny!! Love this and the picture!! Yes, 2020 was challenging to say the least but we pick ourselves up and meet this new year with nothing but positivity!!!" penned a second fan.

"This was so inspiring, thank you for your words," remarked a third Instagram user.

