'The Masked Dancer' Spoilers: Could Cotton Candy Be Julianne Hough?

After the huge success of The Masked Singer, Fox decided to start a new show with a similar format -- The Masked Dancer. The first season premiered on December 27 and introduced viewers to the first five contestants. Actor Craig Robinson hosts the show while Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale serve as panelists.

On Wednesday night, five more unmasked celebrities made their first appearance. One that stood out for many reasons was Cotton Candy.

For their first clue package, Cotton Candy stated they are "definitely a perfectionist" even though not everything in their life has been so sweet. A plate covered in an English breakfast was shown as well as a wizard hat on a chalkboard. In order to chase their dreams, they had to move in with a new family. They felt homesick and had trouble "keeping up."

During their rehearsals, Cotton Candy slipped off their ring and fell flat on the ground. Despite their dangerous fall, they still took to the stage the following day to perform.

Their stunning performance to Pink's "Glitter In The Air" was incredibly graceful and moving. It appears Cotton Candy is no stranger to showing off their skills.

Ken expressed that it was the most beautiful performance he has ever seen on a Masked show. Paula gave them a standing ovation while Ashley believes they have a winning attitude and will be in the competition for a long time. When the time came for Cotton Candy a word to describe themselves, they said "primetime."

Brian's first guess was that it could be Pink dancing to her own song.

Ken assumed it might be Selena Gomez as she starred in Disney Channel's hit sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place but also thought Julianne Hough. Ashley agreed and revealed that she was an extra in the Harry Potter movies.

Fans on social media also believe Julianne is Cotton Candy.

"CALLING IT NOW @juliannehough U ARE THE COTTON CANDY ON MASKED DANCER. I GOT THE SAFE HAVEN REFERENCE, BOO. I CUT MY HAIR BC OF U IN THAT MOVIE SO I KNOW!!! ILL WAIT TO BE RIGHT AFTER U GET UNMASKED WHEN U WIN!!!!!" one user tweeted.

"Cotton Candy is Julianne Hough, the English breakfast and going to live with another fam. Her and Derek moved to England to live with the Ballas family," another person shared on Twitter.

"The cotton candy is Julianne Hough. I know enough to know how she dances and about her life to put the clues together!" remarked a third account in a tweet.

Cotton Candy currently remains in the competition meaning viewers will have to keep watching each week to find out if Julianne is underneath the mask.