WWE News: Legend Asks Vince McMahon To Remove Donald Trump From Hall Of Fame

In a series of tweets, WWE legend Mick Foley aired his thoughts on the unrest that took place on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, urging company chairman Vince McMahon to remove Donald Trump from the Hall of Fame for his perceived role in the protests.

About an hour after tweeting footage that showed the riots on the steps of the Capitol and suggesting that the president was to blame for what was going on, Foley went straight to the point in a tweet he shared on Wednesday afternoon. Tagging McMahon in his post, the former world champion wrote that the WWE boss should consider "throwing this sorry son of a b*tch" out of the Hall of Fame. As noted by CBR, both Trump and Foley were among the class of 2013's inductees.

In a subsequent post, Foley tweeted that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence are seemingly "in the midst of a surreal babyface turn." This was seemingly in reference to Pence's refusal to overturn the results of last year's presidential election, as well as McConnell's similar stance on the matter. Most recently, the Kentucky senator suggested that democracy would "enter a death spiral" if Trump is able to successfully overturn the Electoral College's results.

Per CBR, Trump has had a long relationship with WWE that dates back to the late 1980s. During that time, his Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey, hosted WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V, making it the only place to serve as a venue for the promotion's biggest annual pay-per-view for two consecutive years.

Getty Images | Bill Pugliano

Close to two decades later, Trump briefly became a prominent on-screen character on WWE television, interrupting a "Fan Appreciation Night" on a January 2007 episode of Monday Night Raw and setting up a feud with McMahon that culminated in a match at WrestleMania 23. With Bobby Lashley fighting on his behalf, the future U.S. president ended up winning the "Battle of the Billionaires" at the event, with McMahon getting his head shaved on live television as part of the match's stipulations.

In addition to the aforementioned angle, Trump became Raw's storyline owner in 2009 before McMahon bought back the red brand at "double the price" shortly thereafter.

Foley was far from the only current or former WWE superstar who sounded off on Twitter regarding Wednesday's protests. As documented by 411Mania, wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista wrote that the riots were more of an "attack" than a protest, while RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali suggested that the steps of the Capitol "would be red" if people of color "[tried] to do the same thing." Former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim also agreed with Foley, likewise tagging McMahon and asking him to "do it" by removing Trump from the Hall of Fame.