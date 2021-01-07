Trending Stories
January 7, 2021
Tammy Hembrow Bares Booty In Minuscule Thong Bikini While Straddling A Jet Ski
Instagram Models
Emily Hutchinson

Tammy Hembrow flashed plenty of booty in a series of sexy snaps posted to Instagram this week as she rocked a barely-there thong bikini. The 26-year-old social media influencer and model put her flawless curves on display as she straddled a jet ski.

The first snap showed Tammy sitting with her bare legs either side of the vehicle while on the water. She put one hand on the handlebars and the other above her head as she looked down.

Tammy revealed plenty of skin in her swimwear. She wore a skimpy white triangle top with thin strings tied around her back and neck, showing off her entire back and a peek of side boob.

She matched with thong bottoms in the same material. They had only a tiny piece of fabric over her lower back and the same strings pulled up over her hips with bows either side.

Tammy had her long, blond hair slicked back into a bun and rocked vintage-style sunglasses with a metallic frame. She also accessorized with small gold hoop earrings as she posed with the shoreline and plenty of foliage to her left.

For the second snap, the social media influencer gave her 11.9 million followers an even better look at her almost bare booty. She stood up and placed both hands on the handlebars as she twisted her body to flaunt her tanned figure.

The third and final photo was of a jellyfish that got very close to the vehicle, as she urged fans via the caption to swipe to see the sea creature.

The comments section was overrun with messages of praise for the mom of two.

"Omg you are the Queen fav," one person wrote with two fire emoji.

"Wow so beautiful," another comment read with two heart eye faces.

"You are such a boss," a third wrote with three of the same emoji.

"Gorgeous boo!," a fourth commented with two red hearts.

The upload proved an instant hit. It received more than 420 comments and over 185,500 likes in under 14 hours.

This isn't the only time recently that Tammy's put her assets on display in a thong two-piece. Over the weekend, she flaunted her curves in an upload featuring her two children, Wolf and Saskia, as she held hands with them during a beach stroll.

The star rocked what appeared to be the same bikini but attempted to cover her bottom half in a white skirt that turned see-through following a dip in the ocean.

