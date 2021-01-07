Demi Lovato Trends As She's 'In The Studio' After Capitol Siege, Twitter Responds With Hilarious Memes

Demi Lovato is trending on Twitter after she told her fans that she was in the studio following the shocking events of Wednesday, January 6. The multi-award-winning artist was so disturbed by the horrifying images of the siege on the U.S. Capitol, that it seems as if she may record another song and voice her own protest about the violence that broke out.

Turning to the social media platform, Lovato expressed her outrage about the rioters who charged into the building after a "Save America Rally" began hours earlier on the Ellipse, a park near the White House. She addressed several issues in a series of tweets and included the following statement.

"THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F***ING MORE. I'm angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I'm in the studio working on something special after today's assault on democracy," the songstress wrote.

Lovato ended the tweet with the hashtag "impeach Trump tonight," throwing her weight behind the chorus of people who want the president gone. The hashtag "impeach Trump now" has since gone viral.

Lovato has been using her platform to address political issues during the past few months. Not too long ago, she stunned the world with her release of "Commander in Chief" where she directly addresses Trump.

It appears as if the songstress wants to write a similar song after the siege on the Capitol. While Lovato seemed to be very genuine about her call to action, social media found it hilarious. Twitter was flooded with memes after her statement, boosting her to the second most talked about topic on the platform, after the riot.

As one Twitter user pointed out, the memes were on-point and funny.

Two of the most retweeted memes referenced Lovato running to the studio to record, and another where she picks up rapper Ja Rule to help her.

One user thought that the singer could be emotional as she tries to break down the day's events.

