Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

January 7, 2021
Demi Lovato Trends As She's 'In The Studio' After Capitol Siege, Twitter Responds With Hilarious Memes
Celebrities
Tracey Johnson

Demi Lovato is trending on Twitter after she told her fans that she was in the studio following the shocking events of Wednesday, January 6. The multi-award-winning artist was so disturbed by the horrifying images of the siege on the U.S. Capitol, that it seems as if she may record another song and voice her own protest about the violence that broke out.

Turning to the social media platform, Lovato expressed her outrage about the rioters who charged into the building after a "Save America Rally" began hours earlier on the Ellipse, a park near the White House. She addressed several issues in a series of tweets and included the following statement.

"THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F***ING MORE. I'm angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I'm in the studio working on something special after today's assault on democracy," the songstress wrote.

Lovato ended the tweet with the hashtag "impeach Trump tonight," throwing her weight behind the chorus of people who want the president gone. The hashtag "impeach Trump now" has since gone viral.

Lovato has been using her platform to address political issues during the past few months. Not too long ago, she stunned the world with her release of "Commander in Chief" where she directly addresses Trump.

"If I did the things you doI couldn't sleep, seriously"
It appears as if the songstress wants to write a similar song after the siege on the Capitol. While Lovato seemed to be very genuine about her call to action, social media found it hilarious. Twitter was flooded with memes after her statement, boosting her to the second most talked about topic on the platform, after the riot.

As one Twitter user pointed out, the memes were on-point and funny.

Two of the most retweeted memes referenced Lovato running to the studio to record, and another where she picks up rapper Ja Rule to help her.
A meme depicting the star making a difference through song, seen here.

One user thought that the singer could be emotional as she tries to break down the day's events.

Some thought that she was channeling Mrs. Doubtfire or Jo from Supernanny.
As one follower put it, she was just saving the world.
According to The Inquisitr, President Donald Trump could be charged with treason, following the violence that broke out after he addressed a large crowd on Wednesday. He repeated unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him. One of the White House's top attorneys advised staffers not to contact Trump over fears that they could also be charged with treason.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.