Laura Amy Showcases Incredible Bod In Silver Bikini: 'Golden'

Australian model Laura Amy shared a jaw-dropping snapshot today to her Instagram page, and it became an instant hit with her 889,000 followers. The photo captured the bombshell posing indoors in a skimpy bikini which revealed a generous amount of skin.

In the snap, Laura was photographed somewhere inside her home while clad in her scanty ensemble. The sunshine that came in a nearby window provided indirect light which made her flawlessly tanned complexion appear radiant in the shot.

The influencer posed in front of a wall and crossed one thigh in front of the other. She spiced things up by tugging at her thong bottoms with her left hand, pulling the strap upward. She tilted her head to the side while looking straight into the lens. She sported a sultry gaze and pursed lips.

The Sydney-based model wore a shiny silver two-piece swimsuit which boasted triangle cups that barely contained her enormous assets, making them spill out from the sides and bottom. Plenty of underboob and sideboob were on display, much to the delight of her fans. The garment had thin straps over her shoulders, with another pair of strings tied around her back. The plunging neckline also revealed an ample amount of cleavage.

She sported a matching pair of bottoms which were even more revealing. They had a tiny piece of fabric that covered the necessary bits. The swimwear sat several inches below her navel. The thong was held up by straps on the sides and highlighted her hips. Laura was also wearing a plaid long-sleeved shirt, which was unbuttoned.

Laura wore her brunette hair in a high bun, and she left the highlighted parts loose, which framed her face.

She paired the sizzling hot picture with a short caption. She also shared that her bikini came from Fashion Nova, tagging the brand in the post.

As usual, Laura's latest share became an instant hit with fans and followers, who liked the post more than 2,300 times and left over 95 comments in under an hour of being live on her social media account. Her fellow models and online admirers took to the comments section of the post and wrote various gushing and supportive messages. Many of them raved over her sheer display of skin in this latest offering.

"Oh, you truly are. Your beauty is too much, it hurts," a fan wrote.

"You look lovely as ever," added another follower.