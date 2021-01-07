Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

January 7, 2021
Laura Amy Showcases Incredible Bod In Silver Bikini: 'Golden'
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Australian model Laura Amy shared a jaw-dropping snapshot today to her Instagram page, and it became an instant hit with her 889,000 followers. The photo captured the bombshell posing indoors in a skimpy bikini which revealed a generous amount of skin.

In the snap, Laura was photographed somewhere inside her home while clad in her scanty ensemble. The sunshine that came in a nearby window provided indirect light which made her flawlessly tanned complexion appear radiant in the shot.

The influencer posed in front of a wall and crossed one thigh in front of the other. She spiced things up by tugging at her thong bottoms with her left hand, pulling the strap upward. She tilted her head to the side while looking straight into the lens. She sported a sultry gaze and pursed lips.

The Sydney-based model wore a shiny silver two-piece swimsuit which boasted triangle cups that barely contained her enormous assets, making them spill out from the sides and bottom. Plenty of underboob and sideboob were on display, much to the delight of her fans. The garment had thin straps over her shoulders, with another pair of strings tied around her back. The plunging neckline also revealed an ample amount of cleavage.

She sported a matching pair of bottoms which were even more revealing. They had a tiny piece of fabric that covered the necessary bits. The swimwear sat several inches below her navel. The thong was held up by straps on the sides and highlighted her hips. Laura was also wearing a plaid long-sleeved shirt, which was unbuttoned.

Laura wore her brunette hair in a high bun, and she left the highlighted parts loose, which framed her face.

She paired the sizzling hot picture with a short caption. She also shared that her bikini came from Fashion Nova, tagging the brand in the post.

As usual, Laura's latest share became an instant hit with fans and followers, who liked the post more than 2,300 times and left over 95 comments in under an hour of being live on her social media account. Her fellow models and online admirers took to the comments section of the post and wrote various gushing and supportive messages. Many of them raved over her sheer display of skin in this latest offering.

"Oh, you truly are. Your beauty is too much, it hurts," a fan wrote.

"You look lovely as ever," added another follower.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.