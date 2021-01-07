'The Young And The Restless' Shocker: Amanda Hits Her Breaking Point

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Amanda comes to her breaking point while dealing with the pain of her biological mother's continued rejection. Y&R head writer and co-executive producer Josh Griffith recently teased the drama to Soap Opera Digest.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) finally found her and Hilary's birth mother, Naya (Ptosha Storey). She saw her at Christmas with a grown daughter and didn't go knock on the door. Later, she finally got in touch with Naya, and they planned to meet at Society. Nervous, she waited, and eventually, the woman who gave her up canceled their meeting using a text, which hurt.

After a lot of thought, Amanda goes to Naya's home and wants to talk. She simply wants some answers to her questions, but Naya is worried.

"Naya is immediately defensive with Amanda and insists that she's not her mother. Naya's denial forces Amanda to her breaking point, and all of her hurt and frustrations of being abandoned as a child comes to the surface. She makes a decision in that moment to not leave until she gets what she came for — the truth," said" Griffith.

Naya is not surprisingly concerned that the stranger may be looking for a big payday. After all, she comes from a wealthy family, and she thinks perhaps her long lost daughter may try to shake her down. That has never been what it seemed like she wanted. Amanda lets the woman know that she needs a few minutes of her time, and then she will leave.

"Amanda promises to leave Naya alone once she comes clean and answers her questions. Amanda thinks that learning the truth about her past will take away the pain, but her problems may be just beginning," the scribe previewed.

Unfortunately for Amanda, Naya's rejection, seeing her half-sibling so quickly after finding out about her late twin, Hilary, is too much for her to handle. She started a new life in Genoa City after a rocky beginning there, and she's starting to have a network of friends in Lily (Christel Khalil), Devon (Bryton James), and even Billy (Jason Thompson). Those friendships may not be enough to help her navigate this heartbreak, though.

Given the way Devon's dreams have been recently, it looks like Amanda may end up having more than a friendship with her late sister's husband. It may be impossible to figure out those complicated feelings while she is dealing with the fallout from Naya's further rejection.