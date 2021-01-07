Trending Stories
January 7, 2021
Holly Sonders Bares All While Wearing A Fishnet Bodysuit And Nothing Else
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Former Fox Sports host and Instagram hottie Holly Sonders flaunted more than just her incredible figure in her most recent social media update on Wednesday evening. The model dazzled her 531,000 followers with a jaw-dropping display of her nearly-naked body while posing in front of a wall covered from floor to ceiling in $100 bills. Almost 3,000 fans expressed their awed appreciation by hitting the "like" button within an hour after the post was uploaded.

Holly boasted in the caption that she had taken command over her choices and that the results were paying off splendidly. She mentioned that the sultry photo shoot was in celebration of the immense monthly income she was generating, and emphasized the confident statement by slipping a crisp $100 into the outside seam of her own french-cut lingerie.

The stunning brunette posed standing with her feet wide apart and her back arched. She bent over slightly and extended her right arm to grasp a black leather briefcase – which had multiple $100's sticking out along the edges – by the handle.

Holly wore only a fishnet leotard with wide-set spaghetti straps and demi-cups that barely contained her voluptuous breasts. The garment was completely see-through, but strategic posing and some skillful editing made her #NSFW appearance Instagram-safe. Expert lighting beautifully accentuated the muscular definition of her amazingly taut abdominal muscles and the alluring lines of her cleavage.

Holly added a pair of bright, lime green over-the-knee boots with high stiletto heels to the look, which made her legs look even longer and more enticing while adding a pop of color to the scene. The hue also seemingly echoed the green of the money which comprised the entire backdrop. She accessorized with silver hoop earrings and a black choker embellished with thick, linked chains.

She credited Los Angeles-based photographer and creative director Ashlee K for the seductive image.

Holly's Instagram supporters flooded the comments section with adoration for the gorgeous golf aficionado.

"Looking forward to your interview. You're a boss babe. Love seeing women doing it on their terms," one fan praised, adding a heart emoji at the end.

"Make that money! You are so damn beautiful," a second person declared.

"I would have never thought the woman I crushed on wearing a golf outfit and giving an interview had such a naughty naughty side. #LawdHaveMercy," a third follower gushed.

"You are definitely wife goals and your making bank. I would so be your boyfriend show me your ways," a fourth person begged.

