January 7, 2021
Witney Carson Shares Adorable First Official Photo Of Her Baby Boy & Reveals His Sweet Name
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Witney Carson shared the first full photo of her baby boy.

Two days after she announced the news that she and her husband Carson McAllister welcomed their baby boy after a 24-hour labor and a c-section, the DWTS pro shared the first official portrait of their newborn.

In a photo posted on Instagram, Witney and Carson's son was shown swaddled in a hospital blanket with his hair spiked up in a sweet style as he snoozed in a bassinet. A round sign with the name "Leo" was placed on the baby boy's blanket.

Witney captioned the post to announce her son's full name: Kevin Leo McAllister. The DWTS veteran also revealed that their child was named after his late grandfather, Carson's father, who passed away in 2018 from cancer and "sent" the baby down to them.

The new mom also included her baby's birth stats and wrote that she loves little Leo more than she can express.

Several of Witney's Dancing With the Stars co-stars reacted to the sweet pic in the comments section.

"STUD!!!!!!! Absolute perfection babe love you!" wrote pal Peta Murgatroyd.

"Omg congratulations!!! Hi baby Leo!!! I love you so much already!!" wrote dancer Emma Slater.

"Beautiful name. Congrats," chimed in Alan Bersten.

"Welcome to the world Leo!" added Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

In addition, DWTS Season 9 champ Donny Osmond and past contestant Candace Cameron Bure offered congratulations to Witney and her husband.

Some fans had suspected that the baby would be named Leo after the 26-year-old star shared photos of his unique nursey. The crib was decorated with a stuffed lion and the artwork included a framed picture of the majestic animal. The room also featured a customized drawing of the new parents as baby Leo's late grandfather was depicted handing him over to them.

At the time, a few followers zeroed in on the lion imagery and guessed that the baby would be named Leo.

A few commenters noted that the baby's moniker is also Kevin McAllister, which was the name of Macauley Culkin's mischievous character in the popular Home Alone films.

The full-face photo of little Leo was posted a day after Witney posted a video to Instagram to detail her first 24 hours as a mom.

"Everyone tells you how special bringing life into this world is but you never know exactly what they mean until it happens to you," she captioned the clip. "This is my whole entire world."

