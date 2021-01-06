Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

January 6, 2021
NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Acquire Caris LeVert For Norman Powell, Matt Thomas, And Future First-Rounder
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Toronto Raptors are noticeably struggling early in the 2020-21 NBA season, losing five of their first six games. If they fail to end their struggle, most people believe that the Raptors may finally consider tearing their roster down and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. However, with the team just two seasons removed from winning their first championship, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes that the Raptors might opt for "selective buying" and try to build a more competitive lineup around Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, and Fred VanVleet.

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Raptors is Caris LeVert of the Brooklyn Nets. According to Buckley, the Raptors could convince the Nets to send LeVert to Toronto by sending them a package that includes Norman Powell, Matt Thomas, and a top-10-protected first-round pick.

"Rather than remove one of the roster's top talents, the Raptors could complement them with a scoring force capable of taking some of the heat off their backs. Caris LeVert could be the shot-creator this 28th-ranked attack needs to gain traction, and while he won't come cheap, he won't be break-the-bank expensive, either. The Nets could be inclined to move him for pieces who can more easily support their stars, like three-and-D swingman Norman Powell and sharpshooter Matt Thomas. Throw in a top-10 protected pick for Brooklyn to keep or dangle in a separate exchange, and both sides might be agreeable to the swap."

Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots a three-point basket against Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half in game four of the first round of the NBA playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 23, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Getty Images | Kim Klement-Pool

LeVert may not be a legitimate superstar who can make the Raptors an instant title favorite in the Eastern Conference, but he could potentially be an incredible addition to their roster, given his skills as a prolific scorer, playmaker, and floor-spacer. His arrival in Toronto could significantly improve their offensive efficiency, which currently ranks second-worst in the league at 100.7 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. At 26, he also perfectly fits the timeline of Siakam, VanVleet, and OG Anunoby.

LeVert may not have shown any strong indication that he's no longer happy with the Nets, but he might be intrigued by the idea of playing for the Raptors. Unlike in Brooklyn where he's mostly coming off the bench, he's highly likely to receive a guaranteed spot in the starting lineup with the Raptors. Starting a new journey on a team that could give him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor might speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.