Thursday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Kyle Makes A Big Choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 7, tease that when Adam makes a request of Chancellor Communications, Lily wants to honor it. However, Billy isn't so sure, which leads to an argument. Elsewhere, Kyle makes a big decision.

Adam (Mark Grossman) rarely takes responsibility for things, and the situation with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is no different, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam decides to blame Billy (Jason Thompson) for what happened to Chelsea. He refuses to admit that he's to blame, and Adam tries to force Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) to keep the situation with Chelsea out of their publications at ChanceComm.

Not surprisingly, Billy is not at all interested in listening to Adam. However, both Lily and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) think he has a point, and the lawyer cautions against making the news too often. Ultimately, Lily tells Billy he's obsessed with Adam, and he doesn't appreciate that, which leads to a fight.

After Billy walks out, Lily finally wonders if working with the person she's in a romantic relationship with is a great idea. At this point, it might be too late since they've already started. However, she reaches out to her brother, Devon (Bryton James), for some advice. After all, Devon and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) worked together for quite a while at GC Buzz, and it created some explosive arguments between them.

CBS | Sonja Flemming

Devon is a bit surprised to hear that his sister and Billy are a couple now, but he readily gives her some advice on how hard it can be to work with your partner. In remembering, Devon stirs up many memories, and he ends up having another dream where he thinks he sees his late wife, but it turns out to be Amanda (Mishael Morgan), which could mean he cares for her more than he lets himself believe.

Elsewhere, Billy gets some sibling advice, too, and he realizes it's time to stop letting his hatred for Adam rule his life. In the end, it seems like Lily and Billy have a tough discussion ahead of them on moving forward, but it will probably be worth it if they make up after the fight.

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) moves to protect Summer (Hunter King). She's ready to go to Los Angeles, and he's finally on board with heading there with her. He's seen enough of Sally's (Courtney Hope) machinations to realize they need to figure out just how big a schemer she is, and there's no doubt plenty of people connected to Forrester will be willing to spill the beans.