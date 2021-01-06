Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Serious Skin At The Beach In A Vibrant Bikini Top & Mismatched Bottoms

Stassie Karanikolaou had her 9.5 million Instagram followers drooling over a new upload on Wednesday. The model stunned her adoring fans as she showcased her phenomenal physique during a trip to the beach.

The BFF of Kylie Jenner posed on the shore of an undisclosed tropical location in the hot new addition to her feed. She stood in a shady spot directly in front of the camera, pushing her hips slightly to the side as she tossed her long, brunette locks over her shoulder. Her piercing brown eyes were squinted as she gazed intently at the lens while pursing her plump lips together in a sultry manner. In the caption, she noted that she was "day dreaming."

Of course, a day on the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Stassie certainly seemed to impress her massive online audience with her choice for the day. She slipped into a sexy halter-style top that boasted a tropical pattern in a vibrant red, pink, blue, green, and purple color scheme that popped against her deep tan. The number wrapped tightly around her neck and proceeded to crisscross over her decolletage before wrapping tightly around the sides of her ample chest. An eyeful of cleavage made its way into the scene, as well as the model's toned midsection, giving the snap even more of a seductive vibe.

Stassie opted for a mismatched look, teaming the bold top with a pair of scanty cheetah-print bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her bombshell curves and shapely thighs well on display for her followers to admire. Its waistband fit snugly over her hips and had thin straps that were positioned high up on her sides, drawing further attention to her taut stomach and abs.

She accessorized with a simple gold bangle to give her racy look a hint of bling

Two hours proved to be more than enough time for fans of the social media star to take note of her latest upload, which has amassed nearly 400,000 likes in the short time. Hundreds hit up the comments section as well to show Stassie some love.

"Wow beautiful," one person wrote.

"Perfect!!" praised another fan.

"You are my dream," a third follower quipped.

"So gorgeous," praised a fourth admirer.

Stassie has been sporting a lot of brightly colored ensembles lately. In another recent set of beachside snaps, the beauty put her flawless figure on show again in a colorful crop top and matching skirt that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look proved to be another hit, earning over 968,000 likes and 2,424 comments to date.