January 6, 2021
Ivanka Trump Calls Protesters Who Stormed Capitol 'American Patriots' In Now-Deleted Tweet
Donald Trump
Nathan Francis

Ivanka Trump called protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol "American Patriots" in a tweet that has since been deleted.

The daughter of Donald Trump published the message shortly after supporters of the president breached the grounds of the Capitol in anger over his election defeat. Thousands had gathered in the nation's capital on Wednesday, as Congress was set to tally the Electoral College votes and finalize Joe Biden's win.

The president issued a tweet telling the group, which at that point had forcefully pushed back law enforcement officers and broke past barriers, to "stay peaceful" and respect the law enforcement. Ivanka Trump retweeted his message, praising the protesters' supposed patriotism.

As CNN reported, the incidents started shortly after 1 p.m. ET, when hundreds of people broke the barriers surrounding the Capitol and clashed with police wearing riot gear. By roughly 2:30 p.m., police said the crowd was able to reach the doors of the House and Senate, leading to the House floor being evacuated by police.

Authorities said that one woman was in critical condition after being shot in the chest, though authorities had no further details.

Ivanka Trump's message led to an immediate backlash, with many speaking out against what appeared to be her praise of the group. Some accused her of encouraging the supporters.

"We were always told that @IvankaTrump was going to be the 'voice of reason' for her father. Instead, she's just as complicit," White House correspondent April Ryan tweeted. "You can delete the tweet, but you calling rioters 'American Patriots' will live on!"

Ivanka Trump had come under fire many times during her father's time in office, as many of his critics called on her for not pushing back against his more controversial policies. That included a policy to separate immigrant children from their parents after crossing the U.S. border and placing them into detention centers.

As The Inquisitr reported, Ivanka Trump reportedly had ambitions to start her own political career after her father leaves office. Reports indicated that she planned to move to Florida, purchasing a home in Miami Beach with her husband Jared Kushner and eyeing a run for office.

"It's not just the safety that drew Trump to Florida, it is the potential political opportunities of the state itself," a source working closely with the family told CNN in a story last year.

In the wake of the violence on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., many called on the president to speak publicly to condemn the actions of his supporters. He later released a taped message, still alleging that the election was stolen but calling on the people to go home.

