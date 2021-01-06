Trending Stories
January 6, 2021
Winnie Harlow Poses Inside Outdoor Hot Tub Wearing Skimpy White Swimsuit: '90's Alive'
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Winnie Harlow took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The former America's Next Top Model contestant is no stranger to looking fierce and made sure her most recent post didn't go unnoticed.

Harlow -- who made an appearance at last year's MTV Europe Music Awards -- stunned in a skimpy white swimsuit that displayed her decolletage. The item of clothing was cut-out around the midriff area and showcased her fit physique. She wrapped a gold chain belt around her waist and rocked a furry light pink cropped jacket. Harlow accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a large pendant and eye-catching white sunglasses that were placed on top of her head. She painted her short nails with a coat of polish and styled long, dark straight hair down.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Harlow was captured outdoors in a white hot tub. She leaned on the side while being photographed in front of a lit-up fire that was probably keeping her warm. Harlow raised both her hands and gazed to her left with her intense eyes.

In the next slide, she held onto the edge of the tub while appearing to be getting out. The successful model looked down and showcased her side profile, which highlighted her jawline.

In the tags, Harlow credited Classy Fox Fur for her attire and Joel Adrian for his photography.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 88,700 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.4 million followers.

"Wow this took me OUT @winnieharlow you KILLED this baby girl," one user wrote.

"you are simply stunning in every way sweetheart," another person shared.

"It's the whole you for me. You're like a collectible barbie," remarked a third fan.

"Reminds me more of like early 2000 Diddy videos," a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Harlow. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a light blue denim jacket with jewels embroidered all over. The What Would You Do? actress opted for jeans that matched her jacket and lace-up wheat nubuck Timberland boots that had gems stuck on the back and their signature logo on the side. Harlow accessorized herself with numerous rings, bracelets, a watch, earrings, and a necklace and sported short acrylic nails. She wore her long, wavy brunette hair down and appeared to be embracing Autumn fashion.

