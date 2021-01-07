Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 7, 2021
Donald Trump Jr. Condemns Capitol Hill Violence From March To Save America Protesters
Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday condemned the March to Save America protesters who stormed Capitol Hill and clashed with police.

"This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don't start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn't help anyone," he tweeted.

His comment was a response to a video from reporter Elijah Schaffer that showed Trump supporters breaching the Capitol by tearing down security fencing in a battle with overwhelmed police.

Not everyone was convinced by Trump Jr.'s words. Some commentators accused him of stoking the flames of division that led to the breach. Notably, Freddie Campion pointed on Twitter to Trump Jr.'s previous call for war over the electoral results to uncover the purported cheating he believes led to his father's loss. Conversely, others suggested — without evidence — that some of the protesters were left-wing agistators.

Trump Jr. appeared at a Washington, D.C., gathering earlier in the day and took aim at the GOP for failing to help his father overturn the results of the 2020 election, The Independent reported.

"This gathering should send a message to them; this isn't their Republican party anymore, this is Donald Trump's Republican party, this is the Republican party that will put America first."
Trump Jr. called on congressional Republicans to support the president's movement and oppose Democrat Joe Biden's Electoral College victory when they count the votes on Wednesday.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a 'Make America Great Again' campaign rally at Williamsport Regional Airport, May 20, 2019 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.
Getty Images | Drew Angerer

As reported by Breitbart, the head of state's backers gathered near the White House earlier in the day to listen to him speak.

"You have to get your people to fight and if they don't fight we have to primary the hell out of the ones that don't fight," he said. "We're going to let you know who they are."

The U.S. leader also focused on the media, perceived enemies like Hillary Clinton, and his allegations of widespread election interference.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump allegedly abandoned his supporters as they marched on the Capitol — despite earlier telling them he would walk with them to the building. Ultimately, his backers successfully breached the U.S. Capitol amid a violent clash with police.

According to MassLive, the National Guard has been deployed to the Capitol to clear the building. Notably, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam reportedly sent 200 state troopers and members of the Virginia National Guard. In addition, Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a curfew that begins at 6 p.m.

Latest Headlines

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.