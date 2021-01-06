Hailey Clauson Flashes Plenty Of Sandy Skin In Sensational Topless Photo

Hailey Clauson stunned many of her 563,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 5, with her most recent post. The American model took to the popular social media platform to share a throwback photo that showed her topless while posing in the sand from 2017, when she graced the July cover of GQ South Africa.

Clauson — who rose to fame as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model — was photographed at a beach during what looked to be late afternoon, judging by the golden light that highlighted her bronzed skin. The shoot was captured by photographer Dove Shore, whom Clauson tagged in the post.

She was shot from the left as she lay on her stomach in the sand. Clauson wore nothing at all on her torso, using the placement of her front arm to cover her breasts, though plenty of her cleavage and sideboob were still visible.

She turned her head slightly to face the camera, glancing straight into the lens with fierce eyes while allowing her lips to hang open. Her golden blond hair was swept dramatically to the side and styled in perfect beach waves.

Clauson shared in the caption that she wishes she was in a tropical location.

Clauson's fans proved that they liked what they saw. Within a day, the post has garnered more than 6,800 likes and upwards of 95 comments. They took to the comments section to shower her with compliments about her beauty and style, while also using the occasion to express their overall admiration for her.

"In Spain, we see you a lot of times when advertising spots of #jeanpaulgaultier are screened on television," one of her admirers shared, referring to Clauson's recent work as the face of Classique fragrance.

"Tampa in a few weeks for the Packers final road win of the year," replied another fan.

"Still one of my favorite photoshoots of yours," a third user gushed, trailing the words with a red heart and a heart-eyes emoji.

"Me too! Just make a tropical drink and sit in the sun and pretend," added a fourth follower.

Clauson often takes to her Instagram page to share photos from professional photo shoots — past and current. As The Inquisitr has pointed out, she recently shared a snap that saw her sitting back in a stylish green velvet chair as she smoldered in a scanty lingerie set. It included a solid bra with small cups that attached to a sheer bodice adorned with lace and some cutouts. She teamed it with matching bottoms with a white flower tucked in one side.