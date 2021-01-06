Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sandy Buns In A Cheeky Bikini On Instagram: 'Beach Bum'

Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of herself in a bikini for the second time this week, and her fans have been loving the sight. The post was added to her Instagram page on January 6, and it's been earning a ton of attention from her 137 million followers.

Lopez was captured in profile, flaunting her gym-honed figure in minuscule swimwear. She stood directly in the center of the frame, and the only thing that was visible behind her was a bright blue sky and a few clouds that stretched as far as the eye could see. Lopez averted her gaze to the ground as she playfully grabbed the straps of the bikini with both hands.

The garment boasted a deep purple fabric that popped against her all-over glow. It appeared to have a shimmery tint that took her look to a whole new level. The top had a set of tiny cups, but only a tease was on display because of the way that she was posing. It had thin straps that were tight on her shoulders, putting Lopez's muscular arms on full display.

She teamed the top with a pair of bottoms that had the same style and color. The piece was made from a scant amount of fabric that covered the upper part of her derriere, while the rest was worn in the middle of her backside, exposing her sandy buns for her adoring fans to admire. She also treated her audience to a great view of her shapely thighs.

Lopez shielded her eyes from the sun with a trendy bucket cap by designer Christian Dior. She added another layer of protection with a pair of chic sunglasses that covered the majority of her face. She also rocked a pair of hoop earrings, which provided the beachside look with just the right amount of bling.

In the caption, Lopez shared that she was a "beach bum," and she credited her photographer for snapping the sexy shot. Fans have been loving the latest addition to her feed, and it's earned more than 538,000 likes and 5,000-plus comments within minutes of going live.

"THE MOST PERFECT BODY IN THE WHOLE WORLD," one fan gushed, adding a series of flames at the end of their comment.

"You're so beautiful omg," a second social media user added.

"Yes mama!!!! GOALS 2021," a third wrote with a single red heart emoji.

"Very nice. Happy holiday to you and your family," one more person commented.