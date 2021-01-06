Trending Stories
January 6, 2021
Thursday's 'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Liam Confesses & Breaks Hope's Heart
TV
Tracey Johnson

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 7, reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will finally share his big secret with his wife. However, he will stall as he knows that his news may impact their lives forever.

According to the daily spoilers, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will panic and demand to know what's going on. It's as if she suddenly knows that her whole world's about to shatter.

Hope Anxiously Awaits The Confession

The Spencer heir tells his wife that he has something to tell her. Liam is very nervous as he's about to tell her that he cheated on her.

"Something happened… I just want you to try to remember how much we love each other," he tells Hope.

Instead of preparing her, the statement immediately distresses her.

"You are making me nervous. So, what's happened?" she wants to know.

Those who follow the soap opera will remember that Hope recently walked in on a conversation between Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). She demanded to know what they were hiding from her, but they quickly covered it up with more lies. However, she may realize that there may have been more to their conversation.

"We're going to have to focus on how to go forward," Liam says.

The father-of-two is very worried that his spouse will up and leave him. He wants a future with Hope, not Steffy, and he needs her to understand that it was just a one-night stand.

"Go forward from what?" Hope wants to know.

Liam Tells The Truth

Liam realizes that he has to tell Hope the truth, even if she may never want anything to do with him again.

"A mistake that I made," Liam finally says.

He is emotional and has tears in his eyes as he looks at his spouse. Hope looks at him and panics because she knows that it's not good news.

According to The TV Guide, Liam will confess and tell Hope that he slept with Steffy on the night that he supposedly saw her kiss Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). They were both drunk and one thing led to another because he felt so betrayed after what he had witnessed.

It was only at the hospital that he learned that Thomas had actually been kissing the mannequin. He felt so ashamed when he realized that he had cheated on his faithful wife.

However, that's not the only news that Liam must tell Hope. Steffy's pregnant, and he may also be the father of her baby.

