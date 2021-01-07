Trending Stories
January 7, 2021
'DWTS' Pro Jenna Johnson Shares Stunning Family Photos From Trip Home To Utah
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Jenna Johnson shared gorgeous photos with her fans following a trip to Utah.

The 26-year-old star of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition thrilled her Instagram followers with a "photo dump" following a wintry road trip with her husband Val Chmerkovskiy and in-laws Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy and their young son, Shai.

In a supersized slideshow shared on her social media page, Jenna was pictured wearing a purple metallic snowsuit as she posed on a snowy hill. The next shot featured the group posing in front of an amazing ice castle. A third entry featured footage of Jenna and Peta wearing matching metallic snowsuits as they shared a tube for a ride down the hill. A fourth pic showed Jenna masked up as she posed with her husband outside of the ski lodge.

An indoor shot showed off a table decorated for New Year's dinner, and there were a few more pics taken on the slopes. In an especially adorable shot, Jenna wore a leopard-print sweater as she gave her husband of nearly two years a sweet smooch.

In the caption, Jenna revealed that she is proud to call "magical" Utah her home state. The stunning dancer, who grew up in Provo, thanked the state for its beauty and or all of the memories the area has given her family over the years.

Many of Jenna's fans also posted comments about Utah and its beauty.

"You have a beautiful state, just gorgeous," one fan wrote.

"That ice formation in the second picture is incredible!! Almost out-of-this-world!" another added.

"Yes, Utah is pretty amazing and creates pretty amazing dancers," a third admirer chimed in.

Others praised the famous family for taking a road trip from California instead of taking an airplane during the health pandemic.

"Road tripping to Utah was the best option!" one fan noted. "Good job for trying to keep you and your family as safe as you could. Hope you had the best time!"

Jenna previously posted an Instagram photo of her standing solo in front of the ice castle. The mirrorball champion captioned the pic by joking that the setting made her feel like a character from the movie Frozen. That post can be seen here.

"Feeling like Elsa in this Ice Castle," she wrote.

She also shared a snap of her side-by-side with Peta in their shimmery ski suits as she joked that the two of them were the Real Housewives of Park City. You can view that update here.

