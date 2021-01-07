Trending Stories
Lyna Perez Bares Underboob & Cleavage In A Daring Swimsuit While Teasing A Peek Up Her Skirt In Racy Snap
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Lyna Perez has never been afraid to show some skin on her Instagram page -- a trend she continued with her most recent share on Wednesday afternoon. The model returned to her account just moments ago to share a racy new snap that quickly captivated the attention of her six million followers on the platform.

The brunette bombshell was seen sitting poolside in the steamy new addition to her feed. She leaned slightly to the side as she honed in on the camera with her piercing brown eyes while tugging at her long braid in a teasing manner.

In a surprising move, the buxom beauty opted not to wear a bikini as she relaxed by the water, but rather a sexy orange one-piece swimsuit from Bella Body that popped against her deep tan. Though the choice was slightly more modest for Lyna, the swimwear's scandalous design still made for an eye-popping display of her ample assets that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

Lyna wore a marble-patterned number that left little to the imagination. The garment featured a halter-style neckline that wrapped tightly around her neck and crisscrossed over her decolletage, leaving her toned arms and shoulders on display for her fans to admire. A large cutout fell in the middle of the piece over her chest and midsection, exposing a serious amount of cleavage and underboob as she worked the lens. Fans were also treated to a look at the model's flat tummy and abs in the shot, much to their delight.

The star added a matching skirt to her look hugged her bombshell curves in all of the right ways. The clingy number boasted a daringly short length that made for a slight wardrobe malfunction, as her audience had a clear peek underneath it as she crossed her legs while posing for the snap. Fortunately, her swimwear provided enough coverage to her lower half, ensuring that the snap would not violate any of Instagram's strict no-nudity guidelines.

Lyna also sported a pair of gold hoop earrings to give her barely there ensemble a pop of bling.

It wasn't long before fans began flooding the comments section of the post with compliments for Lyna's jaw-dropping display.

"Love that outfit," one person wrote.

"The most goregous woman I ever saw," quipped another fan.

"Looking darn beautiful babe," a third follower remarked.

"This made my Wednesday better," added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 35,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to her feed.

