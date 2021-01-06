Trending Stories
January 6, 2021
Stefflon Don Shows Off Upper Thigh Tattoo In Gucci Swimsuit During Ghana Vacation
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to update fans with some new content of herself. The British rapper has taken a trip to Ghana and is using the social media platform to share some snaps from the vacation.

The "Hurtin' Me" hitmaker stunned in a navy swimsuit with thin gold straps. The item of clothing featured the name of the designer, Gucci, across the front in large shimmery text, and was relatively low-cut, displayed her decolletage. Steff is a fan of body art and showed off the large rose tattoo on her left upper thigh. She accessorized with rings, bracelets, a chain necklace, and a pair of stylish shades with jewels embroidered on them. Steff rocked long acrylic nails that were decorated with polish and styled her dark, straight shoulder-length hair down with a middle part.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to two images and one video within the same upload.

In the first shot, she was captured outdoors on a striped seat. The entertainer rested her arms out beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression.

In the next slide, Steff threw up her middle fingers with both hands and continued to stare with a fierce look.

In the third and final frame, she posted a short video clip of herself playing with her locks and putting her sunglasses on. In the background played her single "Can't Let You Go."

Steff geotagged her upload with Accra, Ghana, informing fans what part of the country she has visited.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 142,800 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

"Real hot girl no need for a filter. Pretty pon the gram & pretty inna reeeal life," one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

"It's the body for me," another person shared.

"Damn baby," remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

"QUEEN," a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Last month, Steff celebrated her birthday in a sparkly silver dress that was covered in jewels. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the attire featured long sleeves and large shoulder pads that had thin jeweled tassels hanging off. The garment had small slits at the bottom and fell above her upper thigh. Steff placed a crown-style headband on top of her dusty blond locks and completed her look with silver strappy heels that showcased her pedicured toes. She sported her hair in curls and accessorized with rings.

