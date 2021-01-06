Bethany Lily April Lets It All Hang Out In An Unzipped Red Bathing Suit

Bethany Lily April left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram snap on Wednesday afternoon. The model showed off plenty of skin while rocking some skimpy swimwear.

In the stunning snaps, Bethany let it all hang out as she rocked an unzipped red bathing suit. The garment featured thin straps that put her toned arms and shoulders on full display. The suit was unzipped down to her navel to expose her massive cleavage.

The swimwear wrapped tightly around her tiny waist. The bottom part was cut high over her curvaceous hips, letting her flaunt her killer thighs in the process. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck and multiple bracelets on her wrist.

In the first photo, Bethany stood with her weight shifted toward the side and one hand tugging at her suit. In the second shot, she sprawled out on a wooden surface. Her legs were apart as she ran her fingers through her hair and wore a steamy expression on her face. The final shot featured the model grabbing at the front of the garment as she looked down.

Her long blond hair was worn in a deep side part. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

In the background of the post, some green foliage could be seen, as well as a bright blue sky. In the caption, Bethany told her fans that it had been a long time since she had worn a red swimsuit.

Bethany's over 3.5 million followers didn't hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the post more than 32,000 times within the first hour after it was published to the account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 700 messages during that time.

"You may be the prettiest woman I've ever seen in my life," one follower wrote.

"I just love that beautiful smile of urs," another fan declared.

"You are too beautiful," a third social media user gushed.

"Wow you're beautiful," a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her hourglass figure in her online snaps. She often flaunts her busty chest, long, lean legs, and impressive abs.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Bethany recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a black lace bra and a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes while soaking up some sun. To date, that pic has raked in more than 107,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.