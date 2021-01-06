Melissa Riso Sizzles In A Tiny Lace Top While Reflecting On Her Past

Melissa Riso slayed in the most recent photo that was shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. She posted the image to her feed on January 5, and it featured her rocking the same outfit that she wore the day prior.

Melissa stood with her figure turned in profile. She posed against a weathered wood door that added a vintage vibe to the shot. The model placed both hands in front of her tummy and looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare. She looked incredible in a hot outfit that was the perfect combination of sexy and dressy.

On her upper half, she wore a mint green top that complemented her olive complexion. It was made of a lace fabric with a few sheer spots that exposed her skin underneath. It had a set of thin straps that were tight on her shoulders, and her arms were left bare. The perimeter of the garment was scalloped, adding another racy element to the ensemble. The garment fit tightly over her ribs, cutting off near her abs and exposing her trim midsection.

She teamed the look with a high-waisted skirt that was worn high on her hips, highlighting her tiny frame. It had a set of thin straps that were snug in the front of her waist, connecting to a metal ring and flowing in the front of the skirt. The body of the garment was loose on her figure, and the image was cropped near her lower thighs.

Melissa rocked a dark purple polish on her nails. She also sported a dainty pendant necklace on her collar, which added just the right amount of bling to her look. She styled her long brunette locks with a deep side part, and her waves spilled over one side of her shoulder.

In the caption, Melissa got nostalgic and shared how differently she dresses and acts now that she is in her 30s.

Fans have been loving the update for several different reasons, and it's been earning her a lot of praise. Within minutes, the post accrued over 3,000 likes and 70-plus comments.

"I like the hair color and style," one follower commented, adding a series of flames at the end of their post.

"You're amazing Melissa. I loved you then and I still love you now babe," a second social media user exclaimed.

"You are very pretty," a third added alongside a trio of hearts.

"Keep it up I'm rooting for you. Always appreciate what you have to say," one more person noted.