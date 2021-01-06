Laurence Bédard Flaunts Pert Derriere In Distressed Daisy Dukes

On Wednesday, January 6, Canadian model Laurence Bédard made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 27-year-old posing in a room with wood wall paneling and what appears to be metal doors. A framed picture and a statue of a person hugging their knees to their chest can be seen in the background.

Laurence stood with her shoulders back and faced away from the photographer. She looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens, with a small smile playing on her lips.

Laurence opted to wear a long-sleeved black crop top with cut-out detailing. She paired the top with light-wash distressed Daisy Dukes that accentuated her pert derriere and sculpted thighs. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. In addition, she sported a black belt, a matching baker boy cap, and a silver beaded purse. She finished off the look with a pair of black knee-high boots from the online clothing retailer Fashion Nova.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell wore her short hair down in a sleek straight style. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a vampy color, which gave her otherwise casual look some glamour.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 27,000 likes. Quite a few of Laurence's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

"Oh my god. You are fantastic [woman]," wrote one fan, adding a fire, a kissing, and a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"Love the shorts looking gorgeous as usual," added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

"Fantastic woman!! All fire, extremely beautiful," remarked another admirer.

"Stunning lovely gorgeous girl," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Laurence is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a sheer red chemise that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.