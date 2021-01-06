Tammy Hembrow Showcases Ample Assets On The Beach In A Minuscule Green Bikini & Matching Sarong

Tammy Hembrow is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Tuesday, January 5, the Aussie model returned to her account with a new set of photos that have proved to be extremely popular with her adoring fans. The images were snapped on a gorgeous beach, where Tammy was seen flaunting her assets on the shore in an impossibly tiny bikini and matching sarong.

The blond bombshell sat on her knees on the rocky ground in the first image as the waves gently floated in behind her. She arched her back and parted her lips in a sensual manner as she gazed at the camera in front of her with an alluring stare.

She looked as gorgeous as ever in a minuscule green tie-dyed bikini top that did way more showing than covering up. The number boasted a set of teeny cups that were just barely enough to contain her voluptuous chest, exposing a scandalous amount of cleavage and sideboob as she worked the lens. Fans were also treated to a look at the star's toned arms and shoulders thanks to the garment's thin spaghetti straps, as well as a peek at her flat tummy and abs.

Tammy covered up the bottom part of her swimwear with a matching sarong that fit her lower half like a glove. The flattering skirt featured a racy cutout design along the front and clung tightly to her hips and round booty, which she showed off by posing with her back to the camera in the second slide of the upload.

Also of note was its daringly short length -- it just barely grazed past the fitness guru's enviable buns, exposing her shapely thighs and sculpted legs in their entirety.

Tammy kept her look simple, accessorizing with a pair of dainty hoop earrings and a septum ring to give the skin-baring ensemble a hint of bling. She also styled her platinum locks in two long french braids.

Fans went wild for the beachside double-pic update, awarding it more than 241,000 likes within 11 hours of going live. The comments section was also flooded with compliments for the social media star.

"You're so stunning Tammy," one person wrote.

"Top model of the world," declared another fan.

"Wah you're a goddess," a third follower remarked.

"Unreal beauty," quipped a fourth admirer.

Tammy lit up her page with another set of bikini-clad snaps on Monday as well. In that post, the stunner was seen showing off her fit and flawless figure in a velvet two-piece -- a look that has earned over 401,000 likes to date.