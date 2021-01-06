Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Yellow Floral Two-Piece Swimsuit While Abroad In Tulum

Cuban smokeshow Cindy Prado delighted her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she shared a massive series of shots. She rocked a floral-printed bikini from the online retailer Fashion Nova in the images, and she made sure to tag the brand's Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The photos were captured in Tulum Beach, Mexico, as the geotag indicated. Cindy mentioned in the caption that she was at a fruit stand, and she held a coconut with a straw poking out through the top in the first image. Her swimsuit was a two-piece that showcased plenty of her fit physique. The top featured a bandeau-like silhouette with a horizontal strip of fabric that stretched across her chest, embellished with a ruffle trim along the top and bottom. The entire garment was crafted from a ruched material that highlighted her ample assets, and she showed off a hint of cleavage in the piece.

Thin straps extended up over her shoulders, and she accessorized with several layered necklaces that drew even more attention to her chest, from a nearly choker-length piece to a longer pendant necklace that nestled in her cleavage. Her long locks tumbled down in soft waves, framing her face.

Cindy paired the garment with matching bottoms that dipped scandalously low in the front, exposing plenty of her toned stomach, and stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape.

She placed one hand on her waist in the first shot as she held the coconut, gazing seductively at the camera.

In several of the shots, Cindy was at a turquoise-stained wood table covered in all types of fruit, including several large pineapples. She switched her attention from the task at hand to the camera throughout the images, but her tantalizing figure looked incredible in every slide.

She finished off the post with a shot in which she held the coconut up to her chest, the straw nearly at her lips.

Her followers couldn't get enough of the update from the exotic destination, and the post racked up over 7,700 likes within just 17 minutes of going live, as well as 159 comments from her audience.

"Gorgeous," one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"An absolute dream," another follower remarked.

"You look so pretty," a third fan wrote.

"That yellow is your color," another follower chimed in, loving the vibrant hue against Cindy's bronzed skin.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared another series of snaps taken while she was in Tulum, although she headed to the beach rather than the fruit stand for that particular update. She wore a stunning pale pink bikini with a semi-sheer printed cover up, and layered a similar collection of necklaces for the occasion.