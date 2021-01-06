'DWTS' Star Lindsay Arnold Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body In A Black Bikini

Dancing with the Stars personality Lindsay Arnold took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her incredible post-pregnancy figure. She, her baby Sage, and her husband Sam Cusick are on vacation together and she glowed as she flaunted her phenomenal dancer's physique.

In her caption, the DWTS star said that it was vacation time and she noted they were by the ocean somewhere. She praised her husband Sam and noted he was the official photographer for the new mama and their baby girl, and she was all smiles as she posed for this pair of photos.

Lindsay wore a black bikini from ELE Swims. The bandeau top and skimpy side-tie bottoms perfectly highlighted all of the mama's fit post-pregnancy curves.

In the first photo, Lindsay stood in the shallow ocean water with the landscape behind her. She had her blond hair tumbling down her back and over one shoulder, and she bent one knee and rested her pointed toes on the sand under the water.

The Dancing with the Stars pro smiled as she flaunted her rock-hard abs, a hint of cleavage, and her insanely toned legs. In the second photo, she appeared to have been captured mid-stride. She walked along the sand toward the camera, away from the ocean, as she brushed one hand across her forehead and looked to the side.

Quite a few of Lindsay's DWTS colleagues took to the comments section to rave over how incredible she looked. Fellow pros like Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Britt Stewart, and Sasha Farber praised the snaps, as did former troupe members Hayley Erbert and Britt Cherry.

In addition, nearly 78,000 likes and 605 comments came in from Lindsay's 915,000 followers.

"No waaaayyy you just had a baby! Girl, you look amazing," one fan praised.

"DAYUM GURL...... you look INSANELY INCREDIBLE," another raved.

"Wow you are already back in great shape," a third user declared.

Lindsay did look stunning and she was certainly glowing. Many of her DWTS fans found it nearly impossible to believe she gave birth just a couple of months ago and she received plenty of encouragement to enjoy this time in her life.

However, the dancer got a fair amount of criticism in the comments section too. More than a few people questioned Lindsay and Sam's decision to fly, seemingly to Hawaii from Utah, with an infant during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Is anyone else shocked she took her infant daughter on a plane right now," someone wondered?

At this point, it doesn't appear that Lindsay has responded to any of those critical notes. Numerous people commented to support her decision to travel and urged her to enjoy her vacation and live her life.