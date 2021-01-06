Trending Stories
January 6, 2021
'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Thursday: Zende Kisses Paris In A Bid To Stop Her From Leaving
TV
Tracey Johnson

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 7 reveal that Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) will take a calculated risk. He knows that he cares about Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) and wants a chance to get to know her better.

According to the daily spoilers, Paris will be surprised when he refuses to let her go.

A Sad Goodbye

Paris just told Zende that she's come to say goodbye. She's going to leave town because she needs to move on with her life. Zende asks her not to go. He thinks that she can find her place in Los Angeles and should give the city a chance.

Zende senses that there's more to the story. He gently questions Paris to find out why she's really leaving. Eventually, she capitulates and tells him everything.

According to The TV Guide, Paris tells the designer that her sister believes that she's ruining her life. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) doesn't want to share the limelight with her little sister and wants her to leave town, as seen in the tweet below.

Paris will then stun Zende with the news that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) offered her a position with the company. Ridge believes that she would be a good fit for Forrester Foundation. Of course, she has to turn the position down because Zoe doesn't want her there anymore.

Zende doesn't understand why she can't follow her own heart and stay if she wants to make a future in L.A. But, Paris doesn't want to go against Zoe.

Zende Chases Paris

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the social worker will say goodbye to the designer. She's grateful for their time together and will miss him.

Zende has already lost so many good women in his life. He and Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) are no longer together, and any dreams he had of being with Zoe went up in smoke when she got engaged to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

The young Forrester doesn't want to lose his shot at love and makes up his mind to convince Paris not to leave. He chases after her, grabs her, and kisses her passionately.

Of course, the youngest Buckingham sister will respond in kind. She's very attracted to Zende and has flirted with him in the past. The two will share an embrace and wordlessly declare their feelings for each other.

Will the kiss change Paris' mind? If she has Zende on her side, she may decide to take the job. If a Forrester is in her corner, how can she pass up the opportunity of a lifetime? Besides, she also needs to see if anything will develop with the gorgeous designer.

