'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Makes Plans For Expanded Man Cave Three Months Before His Son Is Due

Jax Taylor is ready to update his man cave.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, who is expecting a baby boy with his wife Brittany Cartwright in April, shared photos on his Instagram stories after he sketched out rough plans for his manly space.

In photos shared with his 1 million followers, Jax posted pencil sketches that he tagged "First rough sketch of the #mancave 2022." The interior of the detached space appeared to have slots for four cars and a truck as well as a separate side for hanging out in front of a giant TV screen. It even included plans for a bathroom. The supersized space was also sketched out from the outside with notes for a basketball court and a shed.

A separate photo showed the all-black exterior for the dad-to-be's future hangout.

The longtime SUR bartender also shared a pic of a vintage Sunoco gas pump that he tagged "#mancave" and captioned, "How beautiful is this find."

Getty Images | Charley Gallay

It's not a surprise that Jax is thinking ahead to the year 2022, as 2021 will likely be consumed with the birth of the couple's son and more time spent in the baby's nursery than the man cave.

Fans know that Jax has always relished having his own space in his house. After the reality TV couple purchased their $1.9 million Valley Village dream home, he renovated the garage into a manly area he called "Jax's Cave," and it is pretty impressive.

Photos posted by Bravo TV showed off Jax's sporty space filled with memorabilia and collectibles that include framed hockey jerseys, signs from fast food eateries and retro Chevrolet and Gulf gas signs, and a mini-fridge and popcorn machine.

And when Jax and Brittany gave People a tour of their Los Angeles area apartment in 2018, he even had a man cave there. In a video tour posted by the outlet, the Bravo veteran showed off his signed jerseys and 1980s "toys" that included bobbleheads, GI Joes and Voltron, a collection of Nike Air Jordan sneakers, and even a sash from Brittany's days as a Hooters waitress, all on display in a room that was reserved just for him.

Jax also revealed that his cave was a place that brought him closer to his late dad, Ronald Cauchi. The room housed a framed photo from Joe Louis Stadium in Detroit that Jax had given his father and that was kept in Ronald's own garage until he passed away in 2017.

"This is kind of my sanctuary with my dad," Jax said of his man cave.