January 6, 2021
Sarah Harris Teases Fans And Tugs Down Her Bikini Top In Sunkissed Snap
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Sarah Harris stunned her 2.1 million Instagram followers with another bikini-clad snap this week.

Taking to her account on Tuesday, January 5, the New Zealand-based model dazzled her massive online audience with a stunning, sunkissed shot that added some serious heat to her page. The image was taken somewhere along the Karikari Peninsula, per the geotag, where the former Playboy star was seen standing in a large field covered. She gazed off into the distance with a sultry stare as the sun spilled over her, illuminating her buxom physique while lighting up the scene with a gorgeous golden glow.

Being summer in New Zealand, it should come as no surprise that Sarah was rocking a skimpy swimsuit in the latest addition to her feed. She slipped into a rust-colored top that boasted thin spaghetti straps, offering her followers a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. The piece featured a set of tiny triangle cups that teased a glimpse of sideboob and tied together in the middle of her chest. She looped a finger through the dainty bow and tugged it down in a teasing manner, further elongating the number's deep neckline to show off even more of her ample cleavage.

The blond bombshell opted for a mismatched look for the day and sported a pair of classic black bikini bottoms on her lower half. The swimwear provided only a minimal amount of coverage, leaving her sculpted thighs and bombshell curves well on display. It also had a thick waistband that fit snugly around her hips, highlighting the beauty's flat tummy, tiny waist, and hourglass silhouette.

The model wore her hair down for the steamy photo op and styled it in a middle part so it fell perfectly to frame her face and striking features. She also wore a tan fedora hat to provide some shade against the sun's bright rays.

Fans went wild for the eye-popping shot, awarding it over 13,000 likes and dozens of comments within less than a day's time.

"Your body is a blessing girl," one person wrote.

"So so gorgeous," praised another fan.

"Wooooow your beauty has no end, it is so pure that you shine a thousand times more than the stars. In each photo you look more spectacular," a third follower gushed.

"Nice and sexy," added a fourth admirer.

Sarah went scantily clad in another update on Monday. In that post, the model was seen rocking a unique, multi-patterned bikini that was hardly enough to contain her assets.

