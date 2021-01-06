Spoilers For Wednesday's 'General Hospital': Valentin Schemes With Martin & Cyrus Hits Resistance

Trending Stories
General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday reveal that there will be some heated conversations playing out in Port Charles. There is a lot of drama currently escalating related to Cyrus and his mother Florence, and now it appears that issue will impact others in town.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter shares that Valentin and Martin will meet up at the Metro Court. Valentin was quite shocked to learn that Martin, Cyrus, and Laura were related, and that will seemingly pave the way to a new collaboration between the two men.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Valentin will make a promise of some sort to Martin. However, General Hospital teasers suggest that this conversation will have some rocky moments. At some point, Valentin will angrily tell Martin that the attorney won't be leaving yet.

That would seem to signal that Valentin says something that initially sounds like more than Martin is willing to be connected to going forward. Considering all these two men have already done, it must be something pretty substantial to have him trying to back away from Valentin.

However, it doesn't sound as if Martin will be successful in bailing on this. Valentin makes it clear he's not bending on whatever it is they are discussing, and Martin appears to be a bit stunned by the reaction.

Could Valentin perhaps offer to help find Florence, but what he expects in return rattles Martin? General Hospital spoilers indicate that viewers will get at least some answers during Wednesday's show.

In addition, Cyrus will approach Jordan and try to pressure her into doing something for him again. He has become quite accustomed to getting his way when it comes to Jordan, but that's about to change.

Cyrus will pay Jordan a visit, seemingly in her office at the PCPD. He'll make a demand of some sort, and General Hospital teasers indicate that he'll be stunned by her response.

The preview shows her telling him that there's nothing she can do, and their faces will be quite close together at this point. She nearly snarls as she says it, and it could be that Cyrus wants her to arrest Jason for his perceived role in the Florence drama.

If Cyrus has lost the ability to manipulate Jordan, there's no telling where he might turn next. General Hospital spoilers signal that Jordan may soon fill Jason in on the conversation with Cyrus, as she'll reach out to Sonny's right-hand man during Thursday's show.

Will Carly's scheme to hide Florence from Cyrus ultimately work out or will it backfire on her as Jason expected? General Hospital viewers know this will get pretty wild in the days ahead and they can't wait to see how it plays out.

