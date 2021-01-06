Trending Stories
January 6, 2021
Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Buxom Curves In A Barely-There Black Bodysuit
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon flaunted her buxom curves for her 915,000 Instagram followers in her latest share, showing off her figure in a skimpy black bodysuit. The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the company's own page in the caption of the post as well as in the first of three sizzling shots, and she included the specific name of the garment in the caption as well.

Chloe posed atop a luxurious-looking silver rug that appeared to be spread out on the ground of an interior space. A tufted blush pink velvet ottoman was visible in the background, and a large matching couch stretched across the wall. There were a few other decor elements of the space in the shot as well, including a vase of flowers and a piece of art on the wall.

However, the focal point of the trio of snaps remained Chloe's tantalizing physique. The bodysuit she wore had long sleeves and a slight turtleneck that extended about an inch up her neck. There was a large asymmetrical cut-out over the chest that placed a serious amount of cleavage on display, and an additional cut-out just below her breasts that exposed even more skin.

The final cut out left nearly all of her toned stomach exposed, and the bodysuit had no legs, just high-cut sides that accentuated her hourglass shape.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of embellished hoop earrings. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, and she kept her gaze focused on the camera, her lips parted in a seductive expression. She kneeled, tugging the side of her ensemble slightly with one hand, showing off her tattoos as well.

For the second and third snaps, she altered her pose only slightly, placing her hands on the carpet in front of her and arching her back in a way that emphasized her shapely rear even more.

Her followers couldn't get enough of the update, and the post received over 1,500 likes within just 13 minutes of going live, as well as 59 comments from her eager audience.

"Obsessed," one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Such a baddie," another chimed in.

"Beautiful," a third fan remarked, including a string of kissing emoji in the comment.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe shared another tantalizing update that appeared to have been taken in the same spot. For that series of photos, she wore a skintight red mini dress with a scandalously low neckline.

