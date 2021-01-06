Holly Sonders Wears Wet Low-Cut Tank Top & Cowboy Hat While Posing In A Bathtub Full Of Milk

On Wednesday, January 6, former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders uploaded a tantalizing video for her 531,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The video showed the 33-year-old posing in a sizable bathtub full of milk. While the opaque dairy product concealed most of her body, it was apparent that she was wearing a low-cut white tank top. The wet garment showcased her incredible curves. She paired the top with a straw cowboy hat and sparkling earrings. The brunette bombshell also wore her wet hair down and sported a chic red-tipped French manicure.

The clip began with Holly staring at the camera lens. Professional photographer Roí Allen Henson could be seen moving in the background while holding a camera. She then addressed her fans, while touching her hair.

"Hey everybody. So one of my fans the other day asked if we could do a milk bath," said Holly, before sliding a gallon of the dairy product, that appeared to have been placed on a table, forward.

"So I always listen to all of you and look at where I am right now," continued Holly, tapping the side of the tub. "Yep, this is what we do."

She moved the gallon back to its original spot and introduced her audience to Roí. The video ended with Holly kicking out her legs and mentioning her bath once more.

According to the post's geotag, the clip was filmed in Beverly Hills, California.

In the caption, Holly reiterated that she decided she "film a 'milk bath shoot'" at the suggestion of one of her fans. She also revealed that she "ordered several gallons of 2%" for the photo shoot.

The post has racked up more than 800 likes since it was shared. Quite a few of Holly's followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"You are the best," gushed an admirer, adding both a red heart and a folded hands emoji to the end of the comment.

"Beautiful," added a different devotee, along with numerous heart emoji.

The social media sensation engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that Holly has shared a suggestive social media post. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram's community guidelines.