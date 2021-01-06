Trending Stories
January 6, 2021
Saweetie Gets On Her Knees Inside Her Car Wearing 'Vintage' Chanel Jumper & Leather Miniskirt
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself looking very glam. The rapper is known for bold taste in clothing and appears to have upped her fashion game for her most recent post.

The "Back to the Streets" hitmaker stunned in a red jumper with a crew neck. The attire appeared to be loose-fitted and featured Chanel written across the front in large white capital letters. Their signature logo was also printed on the right. Saweetie teamed the look with a black leather miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. She completed her ensemble with red heels that gave her some extra height. Saweetie accessorized herself with a thick chain necklace, bracelets, and stylish shades that were the same color and brand as her sweater. She rocked long acrylic nails there decorated with polish and jewels. Saweetie styled her dark, wavy shoulder-length hair down with a full fringe.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to 10 images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting in her car in front of the wheel. Saweetie turned her body around to the camera and sported a pouty expression while closing her eyes.

In the fourth slide, she got down on her knees and looked up through the open roof.

In the fifth and sixth frames, Saweetie poked her legs through the top of the car.

In the ninth pic, she was snapped in front of a white vehicle. Saweetie gazed to her left and stretched her arms out beside her.

In the tags, the songstress credited fashion stylist Wilford Lenov, luxury shoe brand ALEVí Milano, and Debonair Vintage and Chanel for her garments.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 240,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 9.2 million followers.

"It's too early to look that damn good," one user wrote.

"Sooo mf pretty. Make these mf haters mad and show them yo beauty babes," another person shared.

"You just keep getting badder and badder," remarked a third fan.

"MS SWEETIE GIVING US ALL THE LOOKS AND VIBES," a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut black corset-style top with long sleeves. Saweetie wore a high-waisted black skirt that fell to the floor and had a thigh-high slit. She accessorized her decolletage with a white pearl necklace.

