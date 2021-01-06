Katelyn Runck Flaunts Major Cleavage And Toned Legs In Plunging Top And Matching Miniskirt

Fitness superstar Katelyn Runck shared some stunning new photos of herself with her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, January 6.

The 29-year-old was snapped in a beautiful setting for the two-slide series, as a variety of wildflowers and plants filled the background behind her. Katelyn took center stage in both frames, striking two sexy poses that drew the eye to her flawless figure.

The first photo honed in on her upper body as she faced the camera, highlighting her midsection, chest and face. She placed her left hand on her collarbone and directed a sultry gaze toward the camera's lens. Users could see the model's entire figure in the second snapshot, which displayed her cocking one hip as she grabbed her top with one hand and her locks with the other. She looked away from the camera and put her left leg forward to emphasize her curves further.

Her long brunette locks were in slight, natural-looking waves which fell down her back. She sported her nails short with a bold white polish, adding a bright pop of color to her look.

She flaunted her enviable physique in a minuscule ensemble from Faeriesty, a U.S.-based clothing company. Her olive green top featured a white floral print, a self-tie wrap in the front, and a cropped cut which showcased her flat midriff. The garment was also designed with a very plunging neckline which gave way to a massive view of cleavage, drawing the eye to her busty assets. She teamed the number with a high-waisted matching miniskirt which barely covered her pert booty as it accentuated her hips and thighs.

She rocked a pair of white-and-gray Adidas sneakers, which added a sporty element to the outfit. She accessorized with just a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Katelyn revealed in the post's geotag that she was photographed in Santa Monica, California. In the caption, she tagged Faeriesty's Instagram handle and asked her fans what they were doing today. She also credited the gorgeous shots to photographer LEE LHGFX.

The series was uploaded just two hours ago and has already accumulated more than 11,000 likes. Hundreds of fans also took to the comments section to express their admiration for the model.

"Hot! You make the world beautiful," one individual commented, adding several pink heart and fire symbols.

"Looking so stunning Kate," another admirer chimed in.

"That is a lovely outfit," a third fan gushed.

"Amazingly beautiful," a fourth user added.

The bombshell has shared more than one jaw-dropping look on her Instagram feed this week. On January 4, she uploaded some images of herself in sexy black lingerie.