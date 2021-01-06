Trending Stories
January 6, 2021
Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her Buns In Yellow Thong Swimsuit To Welcome 2021
nsfw
Treva Bowdoin

Candice Swanepoel was a sexy spectacle in a sultry new video that gave her 15 million Instagram followers a reason to smile. On Tuesday, the Victoria's Secret model brought a little sunshine to her fans' computer screens by celebrating the start of 2021 in a bright bathing suit that bared her pert buns.

Candice, 32, starred in a brief but breathtaking clip that was filmed on a beach. The mother of two stood on a stretch of smooth white sand near the water's edge. Waves crashed on the shore in front of her, but their swiftly moving swash didn't quite reach her feet. Dark trees followed the curve of the shoreline, while fluffy gray clouds traced the distant horizon. The model appeared to be drinking in the view of sparkling sea as she was filmed from the side.

Candice added a bright pop of color to the somewhat muted hues of the setting by rocking a dandelion yellow swimsuit from her own line of sustainable beachwear, Tropic of C. The maillot was made out of textured ribbed fabric with a skintight fit that splendidly showcased her sylphlike figure. The legs had an elongating cut that enhanced the appearance of her slender stems, while the back boasted a cheeky design that put her peachy posterior on display. Other style elements of interest included ties on the shoulders and a scooped back.

She accessorized with long dangle earrings that included cowrie shells in their design. Her brunette hair looked naturally wavy and was arranged so that it cascaded down her back. She was filmed in profile as she cupped the sides of her neck with both hands. When the moving camera got closer to her, she lowered her arms and tilted her head back. As the camera circled her body to capture its beauty from multiple angles, she lifted her arms up.

The soundtrack that she chose to capture her video's serene vibe was a soothing, slow snippet from the song "Oxum" by Serena Assumpção and Xênia França.

Candice's clip was shared sideways, but her viewers didn't seem to mind. It has accumulated over 127,000 times since she posted it, and her followers' words of praise continue to fill the comments section.

"Stunning, you are such an amazing inspirational person, I love you Candice!" wrote one fan.

"The determination and self control you have to maintain a figure like that after kids.... so inspiring and impressive," another admirer chimed in.

"The most incredibly gorgeous and stunningly beautiful lady," read a third message.

Candice ended 2020 much like she began 2021: by rocking skimpy swimwear. For her final Instagram video of last year, she danced around in two different booty-baring bathing suits from her label.

