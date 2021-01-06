Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

January 6, 2021
NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Acquire Eric Bledsoe For Package Centered On Patrick Beverley In New Trade Idea
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

Before breaking out as a star, Eric Bledsoe played the first few years of his career as a reserve with the Los Angeles Clippers. With the team currently perceived as one that lacks a quality option at point guard, a new trade idea recommended that the Clippers could bring the veteran back in a deal that would send Patrick Beverley to the New Orleans Pelicans.

As recapped on Bleacher Report's latest list of trade suggestions for all 30 NBA teams, the offseason came and went with the Clippers failing to address superstar forward Kawhi Leonard's supposed request for an upgrade at the point guard position. The outlet stressed that the team can still do that ahead of the March 25 deadline and make a move that could improve their chances of winning a championship while preventing Leonard from opting out of the final year of his contract and entering free agency.

"An aggressive move for Eric Bledsoe, who spent his first three seasons with the Clippers, could send that message pretty clearly. He's a more natural playmaker than any of L.A.'s nominal floor generals, and if his early shooting success sustains (37.1 percent from distance), he shouldn't spoil the squad's offensive spacing."

Eric Bledsoe, then with the Los Angeles Clippers, is defended by Denver Nuggets guard Andre Miller during a 2013 game.
Getty Images | Doug Pensinger

Talking about the package the Clippers could offer to New Orleans, the publication wrote that Beverley might be seen as a "cleaner fit" for the latter club's young roster, which features high-scoring forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, as well as fourth-year point guard Lonzo Ball. As noted, Beverley is a "more proven shooter" than Bledsoe and isn't as ball-dominant, which could mean more touches for the aforementioned youngsters.

In addition, Bleacher Report suggested that if a straight swap wouldn't appeal to the Pelicans, the Clippers could sweeten the hypothetical deal by offering players such as backup center Mfiondu Kabengele and possibly a future second-round draft pick as well.

According to his Basketball-Reference player page, Bledsoe is averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, with shooting percentages of 42.9 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc for the Pelicans. He spent the prior two-and-a-half seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he posted averages of 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 2019-20 while playing alongside two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The above scenario isn't the only point-guard-for-point-guard trade involving Bledsoe that has been proposed in recent weeks. Last month, it was suggested that the Toronto Raptors could land the 31-year-old playmaker in a deal that would send Kyle Lowry to the Pelicans.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.