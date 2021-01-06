Trending Stories
January 6, 2021
Brit Manuela Flaunts Muscular Legs & Abs In Scanty White Panties
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Brit Manuela wowed in the most recent share that was added to her fiery Instagram feed. The model uploaded the photo on January 5, and it's earned a ton of attention from her army of fans.

The photo captured Brit posing in the center of the frame. She stood against a plain wall with her shadow behind her, and there was a set of double doors at her back. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California. Brit rested one hand near her hip and held her phone in the other as she stood with her feet spaced shoulder-width apart. She gazed into the lens of the camera, ensuring that she captured the perfect angle for the selfie-style shot. Brit popped her hip to the side to accentuate her curves while flaunting her figure in a revealing set.

On her upper half, she opted for a black sweatshirt which looked comfy and casual. The garment draped over her figure and had a cropped cut that cut off below her bust, exposing her rock-hard abs in their entirety. It had long, loose sleeves, and there was a large, white graphic on the chest. She teamed the look with a pair of white bottoms which were far more revealing than her top.

Brit wore scanty, white panties. They had thick straps that fit tightly over her hips, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass curves. The skimpy cut of the bottoms also exposed her muscular thighs.

She styled her long, dark locks with a deep side part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. Brit kept her accessories simple, sporting a gold pendant necklace which trailed down the middle of her chest.

In the caption of the update, she shared an inspirational quote. The post has been earning rave reviews from her audience with over 9,600 likes and 190-plus comments. Some Instagrammers complimented Brit on her amazing figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

"I need ur workouts thank u so much brit," one follower wrote, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

"Oh my god ur bod is insane. I am a huge fan of yours and I love to see your pictures," a second social media user commented.

"You stole the spotlight and now you're my inspo lol," another chimed in, adding a few red hearts.

"Wow. you are SO strong and glowing. cant wait to get FIT with you girl," a fourth exclaimed.

