January 6, 2021
Tika Camaj Is 'All Dressed Up For The Jungle' In Sizzling New Instagram Post
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Albanian bombshell Tika Camaj tantalized her 580,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 5, when she shared some sexy new snapshots of herself in a tiny ensemble.

The 31-year-old Victoria's Secret model was captured in a lush outdoor setting for the three-slide series. Large trees and plants surrounded her in every frame, making her the center of attention as she struck some sultry poses.

In the first image, she posed slightly in profile while pushing her chest forward and popping her booty out to emphasize her curvy physique. She parted her lips and looked to her left. She faced the camera in the second snapshot as she put one leg in front of the other, giving off runway model vibes. She also stared directly at the lens. The third slide showed her in a similar pose to the first, except this time, she held her right hand up to her locks.

The stunner's long hair featured multi-tonal blond highlights and was styled in gorgeous curls that fell around her shoulders and back. She rocked her nails short with a shimmering gold polish that complemented her tanned skin.

She flaunted her busty assets in a minuscule cheetah-print bikini top which tied around her neck and back. The garment's triangle-shaped cups put a large amount of cleavage on show.

Tika paired the scanty number with a fringed cover-up tied around her slim waist. The piece, which featured a white-to-brown ombre design, successfully highlighted her curvy hips and booty.

She finished the look with a deep blue Chanel bag which added a pop of color to the revealing ensemble. She accessorized with two gold necklaces, several rings, a body chain, and a shell head-chain and anklet.

In the post's caption, the model revealed that her top was designed by Beach Bunny Swimwear, while her cover-up was manufactured by Thrifts + Threads.

The photo set, which was uploaded less than a day ago, has already received more than 12,000 likes, proving to be quite popular with Tika's followers. More than 220 admirers also commented to convey their feelings for the content.

"You are incredibly sexy," one commenter proclaimed.

"Beautiful jungle angel," a second fan asserted, following with a string of heart-eye emoji.

"Obsessed with this whole damn lookkkk," a third individual added.

"You should be on the cover of all the magazines. Beautiful woman," a fourth Instagram user wrote.

The beauty shared a post last Halloween that emitted a similar jungle-themed energy, except in that look, she rocked a suede bra and matching skirt.

