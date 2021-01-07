Sara Underwood Stretches Out In A Skimpy Lace Bodysuit That Highlights Her Curves

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 8.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot shot taken while she relaxed in her cabin. The photo was captured by photographer Steve Bitanga, and Sara credited him by tagging him in the post.

She lounged on a small blue loveseat in her cabin in the woods, with two large triangular windows in the background filling the space with natural sunlight. Lush green trees could be spotted through the windows, and the entire cabin was lined in planks of wood, giving the space a cozy feel. A shelf in the background held a few items, including several potted plants, a stack of books, a small globe, and a few candles.

A wooden coffee table was positioned in front of the couch and contained a bottle of wine with two wine glasses and a chess set, which Sara referenced cheekily in the caption.

She rocked a nude bodysuit that covered barely anything at all, showing off her curvaceous figure to perfection. The garment had a plunging neckline that dipped nearly all the way down to her belly button, with two strips of fabric covering a portion of her ample assets while still leaving a tantalizing amount of cleavage exposed. Thin straps extended over her shoulders, and a ribbon wrapped around her waist, creating a waistband before the piece transitioned into the lower portion.

The bottom half of the bodysuit had high-cut sides that elongated her legs, and the lacy material clung to her voluptuous figure.

Sara's long locks were loose, with her bangs framing her stunning features and her silky tresses brushing her upper arms as they tumbled down. She had one elbow resting on a pillow and the other hand was positioned on her inner thigh. Her lips were slightly parted in a seductive expression and she kept her gaze focused on the camera.

Her fans couldn't get enough of the steamy update, and the post received over 110,200 likes within 14 hours, as well as 841 comments from her eager audience.

"I love everything in this picture," one fan wrote.

"Absolutely gorgeous and sexy my love," a second follower chimed in.

"Wow I need a minute to pick my tongue off the floor before I can make a move," a third fan remarked, captivated by Sara's beauty.

"Looking hot in your sexy lingerie Sara," another person commented, including two flame emoji in the compliment.

