January 6, 2021
Pia Mia Enjoys Guam Weather In Matching String Bikini
nsfw
Fabio Magnocavallo

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update her followers with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The Guamanian singer and actress enjoys showing off her outfits via the social media platform and appears to be enjoying the weather in her home country in her most recent upload.

The "We Should Be Together" hitmaker stunned in a patterned bikini top that featured different colors. The garment had thin straps and displayed her decolletage and stomach. Pia paired the ensemble with matching bottoms and showed off her tanned complexion. She rocked her nails in what looked to be a French manicure and tied back her blond hair.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to five bits of content within one post.

In the first slide, Pia attached a boomerang of her sitting outdoors on a deck chair. She rested one arm on the back of the seat and held onto some small flowers with her other hand. The wind appeared to be blowing her hair while a filter she used placed stars underneath her eyes.

In the next frame, Pia stretched her arm toward the camera, giving fans a better look at the flowers. She was snapped in a similar position but covered half her face.

In the fifth and final pic, Pia showed off her view of the sea that was surrounded by a cloudy blue sky.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 81,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

"YOU LOOK GORGEOUS QUEEN," one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding numerous red heart emoji.

"That bathing suit looks good on you. Color, print, and style," another person shared.

"Damm girl you are cute and beautiful and pretty and absolutely stunning and gorgeous and you got me falling for you," remarked a third fan.

"I love u princess! you deserve more and more! i love u with the bottom of my heart," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was photographed in a pink Nike crop top with matching shorts. The songstress wore long white socks from the same brand and funky slip-on Yeezy sneakers with holes in them. In the comments section, fans were quick to have an opinion on her footwear, asking "what the f*ck" are on her feet.

Pia accessorized her outfit with a black Louis Vuitton bag that had their multicolored print all over.

