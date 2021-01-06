Trending Stories
Gia Macool Showcases Impressive Cleavage & Flat Abs In Tiny Crop Top & Low-Rise Shorts
Kim Smith

Buxom brunette Gia Macool has a killer figure, and she does not seem to mind flaunting it on social media. In her latest Instagram update, the model showcased her impressive cleavage and flat abs in a tiny crop top and a pair of low-rise shorts.

Gia looked like she was dressed for a warm day. Her shirt was black, and it featured off-the-shoulder short sleeves. The number had two small cup-like sides joined at the center and thin straps running along the bottom. Her shorts were denim and had frayed hems, which she folded up.

The popular influencer wore her hair styled straight with a deep side part, and she accessorized with a pendant necklace.

The update consisted of three photos that captured Gia standing in front of a wall with a textured pattern. She faced the camera while striking different poses. Her skin looked smooth and flawless in the bright light.

In the first picture, the model stood with one hip cocked, showing off her hourglass shape and sculpted abs. With one knee bent, she flaunted her toned thighs. Her hair fell over her shoulders, accentuating the curve of her breasts. She tilted her head and smiled.

Gia flashed a big grin at the lens in the second snap. With her arms by her sides, she posed with the opposite leg forward.

Still smiling, the model posed with one hand on her thigh in the final frame. With a slight arch in her back, she showcased her ample cleavage.

Gia's online audience took to the comments section to rave over how stunning she looked in the skimpy outfit.

"The word awesome was created to describe you," quipped one Instagram user, adding a red rose emoji.

"That is such a cute black top and shorts You are looking absolutely adorable with that lovely smile on your face Also love your straight hairstyle 3 different poses, 3 different pictures, one gorgeous Gia," gushed a second fan.

"Not gonna lie, u look stunning," wrote a third follower with a flame and red heart emoji.

"You are looking so pretty," a fourth admirer chimed in.

Last month, Gia took to Instagram to show off her figure in an all-black latex number. There was little to her top, which was strapless and laced up the front and sides. She also sported a pair of latex pants. To complete her sexy look, she wore a pair of strappy stiletto sandals.

