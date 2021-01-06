Sierra Skye Looks Sinfully Sexy In A Skimpy Blue Lingerie Set

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sinfully sexy selfie in which she rocked a revealing lingerie set. The look she wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label Sierra has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the company's own Instagram account in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in picking up the set.

Sierra stood in what appeared to be a bedroom, and captured the selfie in a large full-length mirror bordered by a worn golden frame. A few details of the space were visible in the mirror, including a flat-screen television mounted on the wall, a cozy-looking chair, and the foot of a bed covered in pale linens. The edge of a pillow and headboard was included in the frame, just to the side of the mirror. However, Sierra's incredible figure remained the focal point of the shot.

She wore a dark blue bra that featured structured cups with underwire stretching below her breasts, and thin straps extending over her shoulders. A lace panel covered any NSFW areas, stretching across her ample assets. However, the cups also had a large cut-out detail that exposed a serious amount of her curves. She also had plenty of cleavage on display in the look.

She paired the bra with matching bottoms that featured a similar silhouette, with blue trim giving structure to the bottoms and lacy panels accompanied by cut-outs making the piece more scandalous. The bottoms featured high-cut sides that stretched high over her hips, settling just below her natural waist and accentuating her hourglass curves.

Her toned stomach was on display in the look, as were her shapely hips and sculpted thighs. She rested one hand on a nearby surface and held her phone in the other hand to capture the sexy selfie.

Her audience absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 99,100 likes within just 16 hours of going live. It also racked up 577 comments from her followers.

"Gorgeous," one fan wrote simply, followed by two heart-eye emoji.

"Figure goals," another commented, captivated by Sierra's physique.

"Very nice view of a very nice body," a third fan remarked.

"Love it!!!" yet another follower chimed in, including a flame emoji to emphasize his appreciation for the shot.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra shared another sexy shot in which she flaunted her enviable figure. She rocked a skimpy yellow thong bikini and stretched out poolside, her long locks pulled up in a messy bun and her bronzed skin glowing in the sunlight.