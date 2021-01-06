Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

January 6, 2021
Alexa Collins Looks Like A Vixen In Leopard-Print Lingerie
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Alexa Collins teased new content for her website in the sexiest way possible. The model and social media influencer took to her Instagram feed on January 6 to share a sizzling snap of her clad in skimpy attire.

Alexa posed in front of a mirror. She appeared to be in a bedroom, where she was standing in front of a bed that was topped with white linens. Alexa draped one arm over her head and held her phone in the opposite hand as she gazed at the mirror in front of her, ensuring that she captured the perfect angle. She faced the camera and had one thigh crossed in front of the other in the seductive pose.

Alexa flaunted her bombshell curves in a sexy two-piece lingerie set with a funky, leopard print. On her upper half, she rocked a bra with cups that were lined with black lace. It had a scooped neckline that plunged low into her chest, revealing her ample cleavage. The bra had a tight, lace band at the bottom which highlighted her slender frame. She added a sheer robe with furry accents as a second layer, taking her look to a whole new level.

Alexa teamed the bra with a pair of scanty panties. They had thin, silk straps with gold fasteners that sat high over her hips, accentuating her slender frame and hourglass curves. The sexy cut also helped draw attention to Alexa's flat tummy. Thanks to the high-cut design, the model's lean legs were also on full display.

The model wore a middle part in her hair, and loose waves tumbled over her shoulders and down her back. She kept her accessories simple, sporting a silver ring on her finger and a bracelet to match. In the caption of the post, Alexa shared that there was a lot of new content on her website. Fans have not been shy about showering the post with love, and it's earned more than 1,500 likes and 30-plus comments in a matter of minutes. Many social media users applauded Alexa on her bombshell body.

"Amazing figure outstanding beauty Perfect shape extremely Babe," one follower gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

"Nice picture of an amazingly beautiful women," a second fan added.

"So pretty!!!!!! Love this," a third person wrote alongside a single heart-eye emoji.

"Gorgeous body Goals, you are perfection," one more devotee commented.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.