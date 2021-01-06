Allie Auton Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Plunging Dress In Hump Day Post

Allie Auton gave her fans plenty to talk about with the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model and social media influencer sizzled in the hump day post that featured her in a little black dress.

Allie was posing on a set of marble-lined stairs, next to a glass and wood railing. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, where most of her snaps are taken. She faced the camera and tilted her head slightly as she gazed into the lens with an alluring stare. Allie placed both feet on the floor in front of her as she draped one arm across her legs.

She showed off her incredible figure in a curve-hugging dress which did her nothing but favors. A tag in the post indicated that the sexy choice of attire was from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The garment had tight, cap sleeves which cut off near her biceps and left her tanned arms on full display. The outfit boasted a plunging neckline which dipped daringly low into her chest, treating her loyal fans to a great view of her ample bust. The piece proceeded to fit snugly around her waist, accentuating her slender frame.

The dress' hemline hit high on her thighs, and the scanty cut revealed her killer stems. She opted for a bold pair of heels which included black straps around her ankles. The front of the heels were clear and had an open-toe design which showed her toes.

Allie kept her accessories simple, sporting a dainty pendant necklace. She also wore a chain bracelet on one wrist, providing her look with just the right amount of bling. She styled her long, blond locks with a middle part, and they cascaded past her shoulders.

In the caption of the upload, Allie reminded her fans to focus on positive things. The update has been earning a ton of attention for the model, and in only a short time live on the social media platform, it has garnered more than 15,000 likes and 180-plus comments.

"Ahh you look so good my angel!" one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

"Omg... a beautiful photo of a beautiful woman," a second user complimented.

"Please keep your hair this length forever," one more admirer pleaded.

"Woah, I've never seen someone so beautiful in my life," another person added.